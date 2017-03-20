Jean Docie Carey, 93, of Owings, MD passed away March 15, 2017 at her residence. She was born November 29, 1923 in Alexandria, VA to John Edward and Annie Lee (Frye) Barrick. She was a 1942 graduate of Eastern High School in Washington, DC. Jean was employed with the Federal Government as a secretary. She enjoyed sewing, flowers and floral arranging, cake decorating, music, especially Glen Miller, and wildlife and her pets. Jean thought that her raising five daughters was her work of love.

Surviving are her daughters Patricia A. Lukas of Burtonsville, MD, Cynthia A. Stivers and her husband Daniel of Huntingtown, MD, Donna Lynn Ringgold and her husband Wess of La Plata, MD, Lauren Jean Wilson of Owings, MD and Elaine M. Carey of Owings, MD; grandchildren Amanda K. Lukas, Leanne Stivers, Robert Strawderman and his wife Leslie, Paul D. Thomas, Jr., and Jason Kellam and his wife Amanda; and great grandchildren Maci Jean Thomas, Phoebe Thomas, Hunter Kellam and Axle Kellam.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Jean’s name may be made to Calvert Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.