Arthur William “Billy” Griffith, 79, of Huntingtown passed away March 15, 2017 at Washington Hospital Center. He was born February 10, 1938 in Washington, D.C. to William Arthur, Sr. and Grace Marie (King) Griffith. Billy was raised in Southern Maryland, and was employed as a carpenter with the Local 132 Union. Billy married his wife Catherine in 1971 and they made their home in Calvert County, settling in Huntingtown in 1983. He enjoyed crabbing, fishing, playing poker, shooting pool, watching western movies, and going to 7-11. He was a member of the Prince Frederick Elks Lodge 2620.

He was preceded in death by his wife Catherine Elizabeth Griffith in 2002, and a daughter Delores Ann Griffith. Billy is survived by sons Sandy W. Griffith and wife Rachel of Prince Frederick, James Leon Griffith and wife Amberly of Winchester, VA, Arthur William, Jr. and wife Kimberly of Ephrata, PA. Also surviving are grandchildren Hunter, Tyler, Autumn, Andrew, Christopher, Jordan and Dana, a great-grandson Steven, his brother Ronald Griffith, and sisters Catherine Berry and Gloria Sanberg.