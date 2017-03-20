Evelyn (Leah) Connors, a resident of Asbury Solomons Retirement Community, died on Friday, March 10, 2017.

Born on April 29, 1924 in Long Branch, New Jersey, she was the daughter of John Eisele and Maude Collard Eisele. She was the beloved wife of Eugene Thomas Connors, also a resident of Asbury Solomons, and the beloved mother of Linda Ibrahim of Silver Spring, MD; Susan Crigler of Winona, MN; Ramsey Sirry of Annapolis, MD; Nora Armes of Ocean View, DE; the late Tarek Sirry of Annapolis MD, and a stepson, Kenneth Connors of Louisville, KY. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Alice West of Monmouth Beach, NY and a brother, John Eisele of Ocean, NJ.