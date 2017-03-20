Mary Elizabeth Floyd “Betty” Bogie, 93, of Leonardtown, MD passed away March 16, 2017 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 9, 1923 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Erich and Eleanor Miller Floyd.

On February 19, 1949, Betty married her beloved husband, James Edward Bogie at Our Lady’s Chapel Medley’s Neck. Together they celebrated over 44 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in 1993. She was employed at Patuxent River Navy base and then as a secretary for Beacon Paper and the Enterprise. She was always a full-time wife, mother and grandmother, which was her favorite job. In addition to all things family, Betty especially loved going to baseball and softball games. She often kept score and always cheered her team on. She especially enjoyed attending any family event, including sports where she cheered on that family member. She was an excellent cook; including making sausage, stuffed ham, and delicious homemade egg nog. She canned her own vegetables, enjoyed crochet, playing cards, eating crabs and traveling. She was an active member of Our Lady’s Church and her community. She enjoyed donating her talents and time for the betterment of all.

Betty is survived by her children: David R. Bogie (Becky) of Hollywood, MD, Robert E. Bogie (Ellie) of Leonardtown, MD, Sherry M. Tippett of Leonardtown, MD, Margaret “Peg” O’Connor (Mike) of Leonardtown, MD and Charles E. Bogie (Cindy) of Leonardtown, MD; her sister, Veronica Nash Wood of Arlington, VA; 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her grandson, Sean Paul O’Connor and siblings, William E. Floyd, Margaret F. Swain and Edwin R. “Boots” Floyd.

Family will receive friends on Monday, March 20, 2017 from 5:00-8:00 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Robert Kosty on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady’s Catholic Church, 41348 Medleys Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jamie Bogie, Erich Bogie, Ryan Tippett, Nicole Langley, Paul Houle, and Alfred “Rocky” Hammett. Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Hetzel, Vernon Saunders, Jimmy Bowles, and Jack Lenderman.

Memorial contributions may be made to Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Dept., Post Office Box 50, Leonardtown, MD 2650 and Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, Post Office Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.