Dolores Mae Moore, 86, of Chaptico, MD passed away on March 16, 2017 at her home.

Born on February 21, 1931, in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Forrest Wills and the late Anastacia Tomalavich Wills.

Dolores worked at the Census Bureau and in doctor’s offices and was a homemaker. She loved Bingo, Sunday dinners and looking after her family.

Dolores is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard Christopher Moore and her son, Christopher Stanley Moore, Sr. She is survived by her children, Jacqueline Ann Hobbs (Douglas), Patricia Lynn Leszczynski, Janice Diane Treakle (James), Diana McConaty and her daughter-in-law, Bonny Moore. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Sandra, Adrianne, Kimberly, Jeremiah, Michael, Brian, Tammy, Crystal, Christopher, Matthew, Jacob and her great-grandchildren: Joel, Josh, Daniel, Leah, Elijah, Evan, Hannah, Brandon, Adam, Ava, Brayden, Gabriel, Lucas, Christopher, Jason, Molly and Richard.

Family will receive friends for Dolores’ Life Celebration Viewing from 9AM to 11AM on Friday, March 24, 2017 with a Funeral Service at 11AM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.

Memorial donations may be made in Dolores’ name to the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad,