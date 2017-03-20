Mechanicsville Couple Arrested for Shooting up Heroin in Prince Frederick Walmart Parking Lot

On Saturday, March 18, 2017, Deputy P. Wood of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Prince Frederick Walmart parking lot for a report that persons were seen in a car using drugs.

He located the vehicle and made contact with the occupants who had visible track marks on their arms. His K9 partner gave a positive alert to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Found in the jacket pocket of the driver, James Preston, 22, of Mechanicsville, was a plastic bag (with a metal spoon and cotton filter) containing Heroin residue and six (6) hypodermic needles, one (1) loaded with Heroin. Also found was a small bag in a purse containing a metal spoon with burnt Heroin residue and eight (8) hypodermic needles. The purse belonged to the female passenger, Ashley Nelson, 26, also of Mechanicsville.

Both were placed under arrest for Possession of Heroin, Possession of Controlled Paraphernalia and Possession of Paraphernalia.

