Commander, Navy Installations Command To Hold Change of Command

Vice Adm. Dixon R. Smith will be relieved by Vice Adm. Mary M. Jackson as Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) during a change of command ceremony to be held at the Washington Navy Yard, Admiral Leutze Park on Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m.

Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. John Richardson, will be the keynote speaker for the event.

Smith is the fifth commander in the history of Navy Installations Command since its inception in 2003. He heads to the Pentagon to serve as Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Fleet and Readiness.

Prior to Jackson’s new assignment as Commander, Navy Installations Command, she served as Commander, Navy Region Southeast in Jacksonville, Fla. Jackson will be promoted to vice admiral before the change of command ceremony.

Navy Installations Command, also known as the CNIC Enterprise, includes 11 regions, 71 installations and 912 special areas to include transmitter sites, missile ranges, schools, naval magazines and fuel storage sites on more than 1 million acres of land. The command also oversees a $10 billion budget with more than 53,000 military and civilian personnel.

