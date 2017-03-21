Chesapeake Beach Woman Arrested on Drug Charges After Caught Shoplifting

On Friday, March 17, 2017, Deputy B. Sampson of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Prince Frederick Walmart for the report of a shoplifter in custody.

Upon arrival he was informed by the Loss Prevention Officer that a white female, later identified as Leah Clark, 31, of Chesapeake Beach, was seen placing various clothing, makeup and houseware items into her purse. She was taken into custody at the store and the items were recovered.

While Deputy Sampson was filling out her Theft Less Than $1,000.00 (Citation), he observed Ms. Clark remove a white container of various suspected CDS pills from her purse. The pills recovered from Clark were six (6) oxycodone pills, four (4) morphine pills and seven (7) alprazolam pills.

Clark was placed in handcuffs and transported to the Detention Center where she was charged accordingly.

