St. Leonard Woman Arrested for Destruction of Property and Disorderly Conduct

On Thursday, March 16, 2017, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Deputy A. Ostazeski of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bowie Trail, in Lusby, for the report of a trespassing complaint.

He spoke with the victim who advised that Kristin Brady, 27, of St. Leonard, had been living at his residence, until recently, when she was asked to leave. Brady returned and began kicking the doors and windows of the home, including the rear door of the victim’s vehicle, causing damages.

Brady had wandered off prior to Deputy Ostazeski arriving, but he was able to locate her sitting outside of a nearby bar, intoxicated. She began yelling obscenities disturbing several patrons. At this time Brady was placed under arrest for Destruction of Property and Disorderly Conduct.

