Police in Charles County Investigating Armed Robbery at Waldorf Subway Sandwich Shop

On Friday, March 17, 2017, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Subway sandwich shop at 2112 Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery.

Investigation showed a lone male entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The cashier complied, and the suspect fled.

The suspect was dressed in all black with a ski mask, gloves, and a North Face backpack.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. C. Gregory at 301-609-6507. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

