Wednesday’s Pet is CANDY

Wednesday’s Pet for 3/22/17 CANDY

Rescue Group: Calvert Animal Welfare League (CAWL)

Breed: Collie/Hound Mix

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Vetted: Spayed and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $200.00

Candy is approximately 2 years old. She came into rescue from a hoarding situation, where they had over 100 dogs. Candy has adjusted beautiful and is very people friendly. She will do well with other dogs, but needs a little time to warm up. Candy is a smart, sweet and playful girl that will make a wonderful family pet and companion.

If your interested in Candy please email cawl@comcast.net or call 410-535-9300. For more information visit: http://www.cawlrescue.org/

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

