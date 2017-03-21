Discover Quest World War I Commemoration Highlights Mallows Bay

Program Schedule:

Friday, April 21

College of Southern Maryland (8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata), BI building, Rooms 113 and 114

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Free admission

Art exhibit by Charles County Public School students.

World War I informational panels.

Engaging presentation by underwater archaeologist Don Shomette.

Saturday, April 22

Mallows Bay Park (1440 Wilson Landing Road, Nanjemoy)

9 a.m.-Dusk

Free admission

Guided kayak tour through Mallows Bay, a site renowned for the remains of more than 100 wooden steamships, known as the “Ghost Fleet.” Guided kayak tours are $40 per person for a 1.5 hour tour. Register for kayak tours online at http://bit.ly/2lSpWAy or call 301-292-6455 for more details.

Guided bird tours at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fossil dig

Knot demonstrations

Archaeological interactive programs

Sunday, April 23

Various Charles County locations will offer World War I and other historic interactive programs:

Rich Hill Historic Site (Rich Hill Farm Road, Bel Alton)

10 a.m.- 4p.m.

Open house featuring re-enactors, Civil War encampments, archaeological digs, and historical displays.

Mattawoman Creek Art Center (2750 Sweden Point Road, Marbury)

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Mixed media World War I art display.

Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park (11000 Crain Highway, Newburg)

11 a.m.- 4p.m.

Display honoring those who fought on the World War I battlefields and those who served in support of them.

Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House (3725 Doctor Samuel Mudd Road, Waldorf)

Noon- 4 p.m.

Guided tour of the famous house, known as the site John Wilkes Booth stopped after he assassinated former President Abraham Lincoln. Tours cost $7 for ages 13 and up, $2 ages 6-12, and free for 5 and under. Tours depart every 30 minutes.

McConchie School House and Fairgrounds Farm Museum (8440 Fairgrounds Road, La Plata)

10 a.m.- 3p.m.

Tour of the historic one-room school house and learn about Charles County education during World War I.

For more information, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/DiscoverQuest. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.