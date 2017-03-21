Shred Event Featuring Rain Barrel and Compost Workshops to be Held May 13

The Department of Public Works is hosting an environmental outreach event on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building parking lot (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata). Backyard composting and rain barrel workshops, as well as free document shredding are available. Advance registration for workshops is required.

Charles County Government and the University of Maryland Extension staff are offering one hour workshops for rain barrels and composting. The first rain barrel and compost bin workshops begin at 9:30 a.m.

Shred Event

•Free, secure, on-site shredding services available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

•Bring up to five boxes (per vehicle) of personal documents for shredding and recycling.

•Event is for Charles County residents only.

•For more information, call the Department of Public Works’ Environmental Resources Division, 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778.

Rain Barrel Workshop

•Take home a rain barrel and learn proper in-home installation techniques, practical uses for rain barrels, and how to reduce the impact of runoff on local waterways.

•Become eligible for a stormwater remediation fee credit.

•Advance registration is required. Register at ter.ps/CCRBMay1317, or for more information, call Erica Hahn at 301-396-5237 or Jackie Takacs at 240-393-6508.

•Registration deadline is Monday, May 1.

Composting Workshop

•In this hands-on workshop, participants will learn the basics of home composting. Registrants can receive a free plastic GEOBIN or get instructions on making a wire bin at home.

•Registration is required. Register at www.compostworkshop.eventbrite.com.

•For more information, call Department of Public Works’ Environmental Resources Division, at 301-932-3569 or Luke Gustafson at 301-934-5403.

•Registration deadline is Monday, May 8.

For registration forms and additional information, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Outreach. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

