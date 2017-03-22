Statement from Governor Larry Hogan on House Bill 1362

Governor Larry Hogan tonight issued the following statement in response to the Maryland House of Delegates voting for final approval of House Bill 1362, which will directly interfere with the ability of state and local law enforcement to work and cooperate with federal law enforcement authorities:

“The Maryland House of Delegates tonight passed an outrageously irresponsible bill that will make Maryland a sanctuary state and endanger our citizens. This legislation would interfere with our state and local law enforcement’s ability to cooperate with federal law enforcement authorities. I will veto this dangerously misguided legislation the moment that it reaches my desk.”