New Way to Plan Your Stay at Maryland State Parks

New Park Reservation System Goes Live April 3

The Maryland Park Service’s reservation system is transitioning to a new website — parkreservations.maryland.gov — starting at 9 a.m. April 3, 2017.

To allow for a smooth transition, the online reservation system will be unavailable from March 28 to April 2. During that time, existing park reservations will be transferred to the new system.

Walk-in reservations will continue to be accepted during the transition period.

“This new intuitive online system will provide a great user experience and easy-to-use options for customers planning their visit,” Maryland Park Service Superintendent Nita Settina said.

The system can help prepare trips to Maryland’s vast network of 72 state parks. Customers will be able to make reservations for more than 2,500 campsites, 38 cabins, picnic shelters and other lodging and recreational options through the website or by calling 888-432-2267, 866-804-7846 (TTY/TDD) or 410-500-9901 (international) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For park reservations, transaction fees will be reduced to $6.25 per reservation and $4.75 per transaction to cancel or change reservations at most parks. Separate charges apply for Assateague State Park.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the transition occur?

The Maryland Park Service will begin the process of transitioning to its new reservation service provider March 28, 2017, and will fully transition to the new provider at 9 a.m. April 3, 2017.

Will there be an interruption of service during the transition?

Yes, a brief one.

From March 28 – April 2, customers will not be able to create, cancel, or change reservations via the internet or call center. This “blackout period” is required to ensure a smooth transition to the new reservation system. [However, if inventory is available, customers will be able to reserve it at the park office.]

How will customers make reservations in the new system?

Customers will be able to make reservations via the internet, call center or at [select] state parks.

The new website address is parkreservations.maryland.gov

The toll-free call center numbers remain 888-432-2267 and 866-804-7846 (TTY/TDD)

The new call center international number is 410-500-9901.

What will happen to reservations made in the current system?

Existing park reservations will be transferred to the new system.

During the final week of March, customers with reservations for dates after March 30, 2017, will receive a new booking confirmation email with a new booking number for their existing reservation.

Will I be able to see reservations made in the old system on the new system?

When you visit the new reservation website and select “Sign In,” you will be required to create a new account. You must create the account with the same email address you used to create your “original” reservation. Once your account has been created and you have successfully logged in, click on the “My Reservations” link and “Current Reservations.”

What else is changing?

Transaction fees will be reduced to $6.25 per reservation (except for Assateague State Park, which will remain $6.25 per night) and $4.75 per transaction to cancel or change a reservation (except Assateague State Park ,which will remain $4.75 per night to change or cancel).

Inventory rates for cabins, campsites and shelters are not changing.

Advance booking time frame will be one calendar year in advance. For example, May 15, 2017, customers may book any date until May 15, 2018.