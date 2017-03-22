Glen Burnie Man Wins Huge Prize on Last Scratch-off on Roll

Chooses 50X The Cash game and takes home $50,000 prize

A Glen Burnie man who purchased the last $10 50x The Cash ticket on the roll is $50,000 richer today. Weeks after his win, Iobal Singh was still smiling when he claimed his prize at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore!

Iobal and his brother were in 7-Eleven #11533 in Glen Burnie when the lucky winner thought to purchase a couple of scratch-off games. “I don’t normally play,” he said. “I just went over to the machine and picked the 50X The Cash ticket and a $2 game.” The 50X The Cash game was the final instant ticket on the roll in the Lottery vending machine.

The 23-year-old scratched off the ticket in the store and thought his win was for $1,000. He didn’t realize that if the prize amount appears below a 50X symbol, then the prize increases 50 times. The winner and his brother left the Anne Arundel County retailer located at 7753 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard to visit another Lottery retailer to verify the scratch-off prize amount. That’s when he discovered he’d won the much greater prize of $50,000!

“We were freaking out,” said Iobal’s brother, who accompanied him to claim the prize. “I just didn’t believe my luck,” Iobal said, smiling.

As a truck driver, Iobal travels much of the time and had to wait three weeks before he could come to Baltimore to claim the prize. The happy man told Lottery officials that he has no immediate plans for his winnings. “I’m just going to put in in the bank,” he said.

Want to try your luck with the $10 game? It’s still packed with prizes. Players can look for the six unclaimed $100,000 top prizes, eight more $50,000 prizes and 26 more $10,000 prizes. A member of the Multiplier family of scratch-off games, the 50x The Cash instant ticket is joined by 5x the Cash, 10x The Cash, 20x The Cash and 100x The Cash instant tickets.

