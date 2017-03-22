Lusby Woman Charged with Possession of Crack After Traffic Stop

On Monday, March 13, 2017, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Deputy T. Holt of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding in the area of Gunsmoke Trail/Longbow Lane, in Lusby.

Deputy S. Moran and his K9 partner arrived on the scene and received a positive alert on the vehicle.

The driver, Sandra Goff, 50, of Lusby, was found to be in possession of two (2) glass pipes and a spoon (both with white residue) and two (2) rock substances (Crack Cocaine).

Goff was transported to the Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Paraphernalia (glass pipes).

