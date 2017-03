On Monday, March 13, 2017, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Deputy D. Naughton of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Chisolm Trail, in Lusby, that was being operated with an obstructed windshield.

He made contact with two (2) occupants, one of which was found to be in possession of six (6) capsules.

Tracie Hernandez, 31, of Lusby, was charged with Possession of a Dangerous Nonnarcotic Drug (Vyvanse) and transported to the Detention Center.