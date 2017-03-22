Speeding Leads to Cocaine Arrest for Prince Frederick Woman

March 22, 2017
On Friday, March 17, 2017, Deputy T. Mohler of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office assisted Deputy J. Hollinger on a traffic stop at Solomon’s Island Road/Oakland Hall Road for a vehicle speeding over the posted limit.

The driver, Taylor White, 24, of Prince Frederick, did not have a valid driver’s license.

A search of an item of clothing on the back seat revealed a straw with white powder (Cocaine).

White was arrested for Driving without a Required Driver’s License, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Paraphernalia (straw).

