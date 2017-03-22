Speeding Leads to Cocaine Arrest for Prince Frederick Woman

On Friday, March 17, 2017, Deputy T. Mohler of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office assisted Deputy J. Hollinger on a traffic stop at Solomon’s Island Road/Oakland Hall Road for a vehicle speeding over the posted limit.

The driver, Taylor White, 24, of Prince Frederick, did not have a valid driver’s license.

A search of an item of clothing on the back seat revealed a straw with white powder (Cocaine).

White was arrested for Driving without a Required Driver’s License, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Paraphernalia (straw).

