Rufus “Butch” Wilson O’Hara, 89, took the hand of our Lord in the early morning hours of Friday, March 17, 2017. To his grandchildren he was known as Pop Pop. For over 30 years he was a resident of Glen Burnie, MD and lived in Hollywood, MD for the last 20 years.

Butch was born on February 24, 1928 in Live Oak, FL and was the son of the late Mamie and Herbert O’Hara. Butch married Lola M. Gatton from Hollywood, MD on January 30, 1948. They celebrated 44 years of marriage before her death in 1992. Butch and Lola had three daughters that they loved dearly: Peggy and twins Nancy and Janice. He was a devoted father and grandfather.

He joined the US Navy one day after he turned 18. Butch received an honorable discharge January 1948. He graduated from the University of Baltimore with top honors and had credits towards a master’s degree. He had a tax preparation business for 60 years located in the Glen Burnie/Hollywood, MD area.

Butch is survived by his loving daughters Peggy Plews of Lakeland, FL, Nancy Spiker (Bob) of Alva, FL, and Janice Fennel of Anaheim, CA. Grandchildren; Robert Wilson (Kim), Michael Plews, Jamie Forsyth (Laurie), Kristin Mentges (Jeffrey), Joe Spiker (Allison), Matt Spiker (Kelsey), David Weems (Tanya), Ronda Barnes (Mike) and Shelley Brady (John). He leaves 19 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.

Butch is survived by his sisters Clara Pitts, Ruby Goff, and brother Nolan O’Hara of FL. He was preceded in death by his sisters Edna Pope, Vera Jones, Jean Coker and brothers Robert and Wilbur O’Hara. Son in laws; Bobby Plews and Don Fennel.

Butch married Mary Alberta Ferguson on October 9, 1999 at SAYSF Bible Church in Lexington Park, MD. They were known as “Berta and Butch” and she loved him and his family wholeheartedly. They were very devoted to each other and stood by one another’s side through sickness and in health.

With this union, Butch gained two daughters who kept him on his toes. He leaves to cherish his memory Charlene Cusic (Kevin) and Terri Ferguson of Hollywood, MD. Grandchildren; Ashely Raley (Scott), Christopher Cusic (Rachel Stadler) and Hunter Bowles all of Hollywood, MD. Great grandchildren; Landon and Colson Raley.

He loved to reminisce about the past with his family and friends. He had traveled to many places and was more than happy to give details of these adventures. He was a gentile, kindhearted, brilliant soul. He will be remembered for his love and generosity.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 25, 2017 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM in SAYSF Church Lexington Park, MD. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM in the church chapel with Pastor Larry Crabtree officiating. Interment will take place on Monday, March 27, 2017 at 12:00 PM in the Glen Haven Cemetery Glen Burnie, MD. Pallbearers will be: Kevin Cusic, Christopher Cusic, Scott Raley, Bradly Forsyth, David Norris, and Randy Johnson. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jamie Forsyth.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary’s County Special Olympics 25926 Whiskey Creek Rd, Hollywood, MD 20636.