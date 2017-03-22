Linda Mae Pilkerton, 71 of Leonardtown, MD formerly from Valley Lee, MD passed away on March 20, 2017 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on February 1, 1946 in Drayden, MD, she was the daughter of the late Sara Perry Adams, and George Thomas Adams. Linda was the loving wife of the late James Rudolph Pilkerton whom she married on August 7, 1965 in St. George’s Catholic Church Valley Lee, MD, and who preceded her in death on August 17, 2013. Linda is survived by her children: John Keaton of Leonardtown, MD, Kim Phillips of Lexington Park, MD, Mark Schoenwetter of Nashville, TN, Thomas Pilkerton of Leonardtown, MD, and 2 grandchildren. Siblings: Rose Marie Abell, and Theresa Moran. She was preceded in death by her son Anthony Pilkerton, siblings; Elizabeth Quade and Thomas Adams. She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from St. Michael’s High School in 1963. Linda was a factory worker for Minitec for 14 years, retiring on December 1, 2001.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian of Burial will celebrated on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 10:00 AM in Our Lady’s Catholic Church Leonardtown, MD with Father John Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Ronald Vause, Jonathan Lachkovic, Alan Quade, Daniel Thomas, Patrick Anderson, and Arnold Goldsborough, Honorary Pallbearers will be: Donald Smith , Vincent Quade, Bill Goldsborough, Jeff Anderson, Michael Abell, Steven Anderson and Ashley Reid.

Contributions may be made to th