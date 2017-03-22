Prentice Cooper Maxwell, 77, of Waldorf, MD passed away on March 15, 2017. He was the son of the late Grady Model Maxwell and the late Josie Pack Maxwell. Prentice was born in Smithville, TN on May 5, 1939. Prentice worked as an Assistant Superintendent of the House Document Room for the U.S. House of Representatives. He enjoyed his retirement in Florida for 18 years before returning back to Maryland. He took pleasure in reading, gardening and crosswords.

Prentice is survived by his wife, Dagmar Maxwell; son, Sean Maxwell (Lisa); daughter, Tracy Hartung (Craig); brothers, Ted Maxwell, Grady Maxwell; Larry Maxwell; and five grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for Prentice’s Life Celebration Memorial Gathering on Saturday, March 25, 2017 from 2pm to 5pm at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Memorial service will be at 4pm at the Funeral Home with Reverend James Chance officiating. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.