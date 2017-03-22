Stonewall Jackson Horsman, 67, of Brandywine, Maryland passed away on March 16, 2017 in Clinton, Maryland.

Born on May 6, 1949, he was the son of the late Perry Leroy Horsman and the late Annie Scott Horsman. Stonewall worked as a carpenter, retiring in 2007. He enjoyed watching sports on TV, especially the Dallas Cowboys, shooting pool, playing cards, and spending time with his dogs. He participated in the Hill’s Club Pool League.

Preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Perry Leroy Horsman, Jr., his sisters, Betty Jane Horsman and Gertrude Hayden. Stonewall is survived by his wife, Cynthia Sue Horsman, his brothers, Doug and Sylvester and his sister, Sharon.

There will be a Gathering from 9-11AM with a Memorial Service at 11AM on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to: Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home to offset funeral expenses.