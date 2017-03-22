Joanna Catharina Smith, 94, of Clinton, MD, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.

Joanna was predeceased by her husband, Sherman Coe Smith. She is survived by her children, James S. Smith (Lilly) and Linda M. Worthington (Dan). She was a loving grandmother to: Kristine M. Thomas (Mike), James S. Smith Jr. (Jennifer), and Timothy D. Worthington (Colleen). She was a cherished great-grandmother to: Brandon, John, Lorraine, Dustin, Dalton, Liza, Freya, and Rhys. She also leaves behind a sister, Maria Silles Claessen and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are welcomed for a visitation on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 from 2:00pm – 4:00pm and 6:00pm – 8:00pm at the Huntt Funeral Home, 3035 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 11:00am at St. Marys of Piscataway Catholic Church, 13401 Piscataway Road in Clinton.

Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road in Clinton, following Mass.