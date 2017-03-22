Patsy Lee Brummitt, 84, of La Plata, MD formerly of Fort Washington, MD passed away on Saturday March 18, 2017 at Calvert Memorial Hospital, Prince Frederick, MD. Born in Clintwood, VA she was a daughter of the late Henry S. and Dixie (Puckett) Edwards. She was the beloved wife of the late Troy A. Brummitt who passed in 2010. She worked for the Department of Defense in the accounting department for over 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by three sons; Nelson Gregg Edwards(Pamela), Timothy A. Brummitt(Sue), and Kelly D. Brummitt; six grandchildren; Cody, Samantha, Jacob, Sarah, Colleen, and Christopher; one great-granddaughter Jaslene; three sisters; Sheila, Barbara, and Ginger.

The family requests that flowers not be sent until the burial at Arlington National Cemetery has been scheduled.