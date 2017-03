Mary Alice Wingo, 76, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on March 19, 2017. Born on February 18, 1941 in Beckley, W. VA. To the late Clarence J. Meadows and Mildred Thompson.

Mary is also predeceased by a Brother, Clarence Meadows.

Mary is survived by her Husband, Kenneth Wing. Sons, Noel E. Profit (Krista), Stephen W. Wing (Annette), and Christopher O. Wingo. Sisters, Roberta Cassidy, Ruth Penrose, and Nancy Jones. 6 Grandchildren.