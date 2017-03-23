Board Approves Billingsley Elementary School for New School Name

Billingsley Elementary School is the name of the next Charles County Public elementary school, planned to open at the start of the 2018-19 school year. The new school brings the total number of elementary schools in Charles County to 22 and will be built off Billingsley Road in White Plains. With a vote of four to three, the Board of Education at its March 21 meeting selected the name from a list of six recommendations submitted by a school naming committee.

Groundwork to prepare the school site is underway. The Board is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, April 20 at 9 a.m. The site is located off Billingsley Road in White Plains, across from the entrance to Worthington neighborhood.

Last month, the Board approved the contract award for construction of Billingsley Elementary School to Scheibel Construction, Inc. Construction costs for the school are estimated at nearly $35 million. The 88,847-square foot school will house 760 students. Design aspects include environmentally friendly landscaping, four outdoor activity areas including softball fields, a nature and exercise trail and a soccer field in front of the school.

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is in the process of an elementary school redistricting that will create an attendance zone for Billingsley Elementary School. The redistricting will also expand the attendance zone for Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School and balance student enrollment across the county as needed at other elementary schools. Dr. Mudd is set to undergo a renovation and expansion next school year.

The CCPS redistricting committee plans to present two comprehensive elementary school rezoning options to the Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Hill at the Board’s April 4 meeting.

The Board has scheduled two public hearings to allow residents to comment on the proposals. Public hearings on the committee’s proposals are set for 6:30 p.m., Monday, April 24 at Westlake High School and 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 25 at St. Charles High School.

CCPS will provide elementary school students’ parents with a fact sheet containing a synopsis of the proposals prior to the April 4 Board meeting. Additional redistricting information is available at www.ccboe.com.