Letter to the Editor: Celebrate the Legacy of Community Leader and Advocate, Annette Funn

The lives and contributions of some people continue to sparkle long after they pass from this world. My friend and colleague, Annette Jones Funn, was just such a person. A model of public service, her legacy will live on, enrich Calvert County, and inspire young and old alike for decades to come.

Please join our County Commissioners, Annette’s family, and her many friends on Tuesday, April 4, at 10:00 a.m. for an official County Proclamation to celebrate Annette’s positive impact on Calvert County and beyond. Participate in person (at the Board of County Commissioners’ meeting in the Court House, 175 Main Street in Prince Frederick), by tuning in to public access TV (channel 6 for most people), or virtually through the County website (http://www.co.cal.md.us/index.aspx?NID=1501).

After retiring from a successful career as a government executive and moving to Calvert County, Annette – in partnership with her husband, Malcolm – made community service her full-time job. It was a joy to work closely with her when I was Chair and she was Vice Chair of the Calvert County Commission for Women.

But Annette did not stop there. Her leadership also shone in other organizations, including the League of Women Voters, the Gideons, her church, the National Council of Negro Women, the Maryland Federation of Business and Professional Women, Concerned Black Women of Calvert County, the NAACP, the National Congress of Black Women, and countless commissions and committees.

To honor Annette, lift your spirits, and fuel your community spirit, please join our Board of County Commissioners’ proclamation at 10:00 a.m. on April 4. In addition, Concerned Black Women of Calvert County – an organization that Annette co-founded – is holding a special plaque dedication in the Courthouse Green this Saturday, March 25, at 9:00 a.m.

Margaret Dunkle

Port Republic