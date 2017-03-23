Deputies in Charles County Apprehend Suspect in Attempted Robbery Case

On Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at approximately 1:20 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Smallwood Village shopping center in Waldorf for the report of an attempted robbery.

Investigation showed the suspect approached the victim as she was walking in the parking lot and attempted to grab her purse from her. The victim was able to pull away and run.

Officers located the suspect, Dorvay Dante Bell, 36, of Waldorf, and arrested him. He was charged with attempted robbery and is being held at the Charles County Detention Center.

Officer R. Ondrish is investigating.

