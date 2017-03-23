Deputies in Charles County Apprehend Suspect in Attempted Robbery Case

March 23, 2017
On Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at approximately 1:20 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Smallwood Village shopping center in Waldorf for the report of an attempted robbery.

Investigation showed the suspect approached the victim as she was walking in the parking lot and attempted to grab her purse from her. The victim was able to pull away and run.

Officers located the suspect, Dorvay Dante Bell, 36, of Waldorf, and arrested him. He was charged with attempted robbery and is being held at the Charles County Detention Center.

Officer R. Ondrish is investigating.

6 Responses to Deputies in Charles County Apprehend Suspect in Attempted Robbery Case

  1. Nick on March 23, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Lock him up! He obviously hasn’t learned his lesson once since 2006.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous B on March 23, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Can’t stand a thief. Unfortunately he won’t get the punishment he deserves and he will be out creating more victims in no time.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on March 23, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Dorvay Dante Bell, 36, of Waldorf = Thee most prolific WASTE of Charles County Sheriff Office resources in HISTORY, Bell is banned from more places in Waldorf, La Plata, Indian Head, and Bryan’s Road than anyone – EVER. Should have been committed to confinement a long time ago, no reason idiots like this are out on the streets. All further incidents of Trespass against him should be cited as Criminal Trespass (and Jailed) since he has no other reason to be on properties other then to commit a crime.

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on March 23, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Big Dookie?

    Reply
  5. John B on March 23, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Crack Is A Bad MFer

    Reply
  6. John B on March 23, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    She wasn’t letting that food stamp card go boy What Was You Thinkin!!!! LMAO

    Reply

