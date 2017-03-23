White Plains Man Arrested in Calvert County After Car Chase

On Thursday, March 23, 2017 at approximately 12:51 a.m. Deputy Vincent O’Donnell of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office observed a 2009 Dodge Charger in the area of Maryland Route 4 and Dares Beach Road.

Deputy O’Donnell identified the driver as Carlton Llewellyn Chase III, 27, of White Plains. A check of his license revealed he was suspended and revoked. Deputy O’Donnell attempted to stop the vehicle on Dares Beach Road in the area of Wilson Road. The vehicle slowed down, but immediately made a U-turn and accelerated in a westbound direction. The vehicle continued to Terrace Drive before doing another U-turn and accelerating in an eastbound direction. The vehicle eventually turned onto Chesapeake Avenue at the end of Dares Beach Road. The vehicle then left the roadway, did another U-turn, and rammed the police vehicle. The vehicle was able to continue back to Dares Beach Road and continue towards Maryland Route 4. Deputies were able to successfully deploy Stop Stix in the area of Goldstein Road. However, the suspected continued to flee with two flat tires, intentionally swerving several times at other pursuing deputies. Prior to reaching Maryland Route 4 an intentional pursuit intervention technique was utilized to end the pursuit. Mr. Chase fled the vehicle and ran into the nearby woods. He was apprehended a short distance later without incident.

Chase has been charged with assault, obstruction and hindering, destruction of property, failure to obey a lawful order, resisting arrest, fleeing and eluding, and 38 traffic offenses.

Chase was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center without incident. Sheriff Mike Evans credits the training and professionalism of his deputies in the successful resolution of this very dangerous situation.

