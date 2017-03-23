Scratch-off Win Helps Waldorf Man Swing into Spring

Charles County resident wins $10,000 playing 50x The Cash

A $10,000 win on a Maryland Lottery scratch-off that happened on the last day of winter gave a Waldorf man two reasons to celebrate. Just the knowledge that the first day of spring was mere hours away gave many area residents cause to smile. Add the win on a 50x The Cash scratch-off to the day’s events and the transportation worker was swinging into spring a happy man.

The 43-year-old said he often plays scratch-offs. His lucky day came after he stocked up on groceries at Weis Markets #278 located at 100 Drury Drive in La Plata. After loading his items into his car, the Charles County resident scratched the ticket revealing number matches all over! He won several prizes of $10, $100 and $1,000. As he totaled the amounts, his prize winnings grew until reaching the $10,000 mark.

The winner rushed home to share his exciting news with his wife and daughter. He said he plans to use the prize to pay bills, but will also take the family shopping. “I feel happy and very lucky,” he said.

Lots of prizes remain on the 50x The Cash game, including six $100,000 top prizes, eight $50,000 prizes and thousands of others ranging from $10 to $10,000. The 50x The Cash game is a member of the Multiplier family of scratch-off games, which includes 5x the Cash, 10x The Cash, 20x The Cash and 100x The Cash instant tickets.

