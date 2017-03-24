UPDATE: 8 Month Old Baby Boy Killed in Dog Attack in Lusby

UPDATE: 3/24/2017 @ 3:30 p.m.: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has conducted a thorough investigation and have determined there will be no criminal charges.

The “pit-bull” type dog and 8-month-old baby boy were being cared for at the residence by a family friend at the time of the attack. The family friend was in the living room with the baby and the dog, and at some point the dog attacked the baby unprovoked. The family friend tried in vain to stop the attack, and was not successful. She called 911 and met the deputies at the doorway within one minute of the call. Deputies were forced to shoot and kill the dog to stop the attack, the infant was not struck by any rounds. It was immediately apparent the baby was deceased and beyond medical help.

The dog was removed for rabies testing, as a matter of standard procedure.

The baby was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Police have no prior record of the dog being aggressive.

The family has requested names not be released out of respect for the family members that have not yet been notified.

