UPDATE: 8 Month Old Baby Boy Killed in Dog Attack in Lusby

UPDATE: 3/24/2017 @ 3:30 p.m.: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has conducted a thorough investigation and have determined there will be no criminal charges.
The “pit-bull” type dog and 8-month-old baby boy were being cared for at the residence by a family friend at the time of the attack. The family friend was in the living room with the baby and the dog, and at some point the dog attacked the baby unprovoked. The family friend tried in vain to stop the attack, and was not successful. She called 911 and met the deputies at the doorway within one minute of the call. Deputies were forced to shoot and kill the dog to stop the attack, the infant was not struck by any rounds. It was immediately apparent the baby was deceased and beyond medical help.
The dog was removed for rabies testing, as a matter of standard procedure.
The baby was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
Police have no prior record of the dog being aggressive.
The family has requested names not be released out of respect for the family members that have not yet been notified.
3/23/2017: On Thursday, March 23, 2017 at approximately 1:00 p.m. Calvert County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Prancer Court in Lusby for a report of a dog attack.
Deputies arrived within one minute of the initial call. Deputies learned that a family friend was watching an 8 month old baby boy when the family dog attacked the baby. Deputies observed the dog actively attacking the baby and had to shoot the animal in order to stop the attack.
Deputies immediately determined the baby was deceased from the attack.
The investigation is ongoing.
Was the dog neutered?
It attacked until the police came I don’t understand this I would have killed it
Why Why would you let the dog attack a baby for even a split second when you were trusted to watch the kid. Guess who I’d be pressing charges on and would never get a job watching” kids ever again. Are you really that slow that you couldn’t get the dog off the kid , big thanks to this idiot
In all likelihood, adult didn’t see it coming. Couldn’t believe his eyes.Pits are difficult to kill.
Where do you see it was a pit bull?? No report I have read says it was a pit bull. I have read that it was an elderly women watching the child and was unable to assist. ANY DOG can be dangerous to a child if not supervised by an adult that is willing and able to protect the child.
let me guess…..PITBULL
queue “my pitbull is my family” sheep….3…2…1
Are you?
Absolutely horrible, when will ppl learn dogs and babies together can lead to the dog mauling the child death.
That’s when people don’t have their dogs properly introduced to the babies. Yes it can lead to an attack but don’t put a stigma on dogs that’s why millions are killed every year and shelters because of incidents like this. I bet you there’s a lot more to it than what you’re hearing. A dog won’t just attack for no reason.
Yes, some dogs do attack “for no reason”. People have to understand that. Don’t try to be a dog psychologist…just keep the dog so it can not get to the baby and visa versa.
Are you kidding me? Dogs do attack whenever they feel like it they don’t need s reason. There animals with teeth I deliver for a living I’ve been bitten 3 times for no damn reason except knocking on a door
No setter type or basset dog has ever killed a human in the USA.
So…from the time of the call to the time the police arrive, and after the police observed, this dog has been attacking the baby?
Less than a minute
Praying for all involved….
Exactly. WTF
Pitbull I am sure, useless dogs throw them all in a wood chipper and I don’t want any morons on here crying ” it’s all how they’re raised”…any decent parent would keep their infants from a pitbulls mouth.
You are the moron
Everybody always wants to blame the dog . I don’t care if it was a pitbull or not no baby should be left alone with a dog .Any dog will bite wheather its a pitbull or not if it has teeth it can bite . Stop giving pits a bad name it is all in how they are raised. My son has two pits and they are the most loving dogs you could find , i have a lab and my sons pits are as loving as my lab.
It isn’t all in how they are raised. It is genetic too. Most people who get aputtie get it from a backyard breeder who doesn’t give two figs about genetics and breeds indiscriminately. That is a huge no no.
yep!
^ Yes
you’re ignorant.
Exactly.
What an idiot. You can find hundreds of pictures online of pit bulls with babies. It truly does depend on how they are raised and brought into human interaction. Dogs in general are not natural killers of humans.
And a cobra will not strike unless it feels threatened. I still would not have one around my baby.
Amen!
Apples=Oranges!
I’m willing to bet I could snap that neck faster than you could say “wood chipper” tough guy
Haha OK cupcake
And this is coming from someone that calls them self your mom. You birth certificate must be an apology from the condom factory.
Lol I was thinking the same thing why would uou blame a pit
^^^^^Moron^^^^
This comment literally made me sicker than the incident itself. Wtf is wrong with you. This is a heart wrenching tragedy. For you to say something like this publicly and where the family can see it makes me want to throw up. I sincerely hope something even worse happens to you. SINCERELY. Have some compassion you sick ****
Compassion? When did that ever exist in America? This should be a clear sign to you of where this country stands.
The comment made u sicker than the incident?? What is wrong with you? A death is better than a comment? Pit Bulls are known to be jealous and are breed to kill. I would never put my child in danger.
Really? A comment made you more angry than a dead child? You are the sick***. Pitbulls are breed to kill, and are known to be jealous. Statistics show the number of children attacked daily. There is a reason why PG outlawed them.
The only thing I have compassion for is the deceased infant. I would never have a dog with a reputation for attacking around my child.
Crazy because my baby niece is always around our pitbull. I swear I can hear laughter from her every time he voraciously licks her. Especially when he lays next to her while she sleeps and guards over her. I mean idk how I could trust him. It’s like he loves her or something, so scary….
You seriously responded to yourself. Congrats, you just jumped the shark.
Don’t associate PG with anything sane or good. Don’t blame breeds. Blame that dog.
Bottom line, this is the saddest thing I have ever heard. Wishing all involved will find some way to move forward. I can’t even imagine their grief right now. So sorry for everyone involved.
You are a moron abd should be put through a wood chipper.
Sounds like you are the moron here. Maybe you should go jump in a wood chipper
He’s still pissed because they lost the election !!!
And this is why ignorance like this makes the saddest type of people. But hey, guess you got to make yourself feel better somehow.
That is just ignorant!
Yes, people with pitbulls around babies are ignorant.
Ban pitbulls!!1!
My pitbull gaurds my baby and wouldn’t let anything happen to him. You’ve obviously never had one:)
Love how all these haters won’t put there names up here always anonymous. I would like to know who u are and put u in a woodchipper. Punk don’t hide behind a computer.
Says anonymous, you hypocrite fruitcake.
Says anonymous.
Says anonymous.
Dude your name is anonymous LOL…
What’s YOUR FB than tough guy???
What’s yours sweet cheeks?
The only useless animals are people! Especially ones like u
I agree, there are no useless animals. Just useless pit bull owners.
Why jump to the conclusion it was a pitbull? Chows have history of aggression. So do German shepherds, and even chihuahuas! It’s not necessarily all how they’re raised. But why does it automatically have to be a pitbull?
Because it actually WAS.
Where does it say it was a Pitbull? Just curious!
Amen…. I heard it all….
Such a tragedy prayers for all involved
When you read that the dog didn’t stop mauling, that means it’s probably a molosser type,bred for mauling, bully type dog.
What an idiotic remark
You’re an idiot.
Screw you anonymous! You’re a disgusting human being. First of all, it shouldn’t matter what type of dog did this. It’s a horrible situation and your condolences should go out to the family. Secondly, you are so ignorant I’m actually sad for you. Such a hateful piece. Go ahead and look up facts on top aggressive breed dogs. Have some effing decency.
Decency barely exists in American society. Look at who people idolize and put on a pedestal. These comment sections should teach you a lot about today’s society and how a lot of people in this country think.
You should get out more. And maybe take a sociology course.
That was the most ignorant comment I’ve read yet. No I wouldn’t put an infant in MY pitbulls mouth and I sure as hell would watch like a hawk…not because of the breed of my dog but because all animals are unpredictable. But you don’t know what happened nor do you know if it was a pitbull. So keep your nasty comments to yourself.
I live down the street. It was a pit bull.
Keep your nasty husband to himself. Tell him to leave that girl at work alone.
Stupid comment, hard to beleave this comment was even approved for posting!
Hard to believe you spelled believe beleave.
Smh. Pathetic
First, this is awful. I cannot imagine the pain and suffering. My condolences to the family and my most sincere wishes that they will heal over time.
To the ignorant commentor: Right. Blame the breed, not the owner. That makes sense. I guess that’s why the law just euthanizes the dog and never holds the owner responsible, right? You have no more information than anyone else here, yet you jump to conclusions. Weird how that same prejudice seems to get applied to certain people as well. You’re just another misinformed sensationalist. I have yet to meet a people-aggressive pit bull in my many years handling dogs. Why’s that? The owners understand and control them. I’ve been bitten by Chihuahuas, Labradors, Golden Retrievers, and everything in between. If you cannot control or monitor your animal, it is not the animal’s fault–it is yours and yours alone.
And whose fault is it when a bear attacks? Are you always going to blame a human? It’s called instinct!!
I always blame George Bush when I hear of a copperhead bite. It’s obviously his fault.
We don’t blame the dog, we blame selfish, irrational, cruel human pit mongers.
You uneducated blather is why people treat pits as if they were normal dogs. Then when pits mature, attack and kill, the gulliBULL owners say “but he be we killed before”.
Do you support Drunk driving too? Most drunk drivers dont die.
If you are always getting “attacked” by dogs, maybe you should look in the mirror, animals can sense danger, and you seem to be considered dangerous by dogs… Anyways, yes, all dogs can attack, I have a Chihuahua and I have seen his level of aggression in some situations. The difference between a 6lb Chihuahua and an 80lb pitbull is pretty obvious to anyone with a brain. Please show me the hundreds of children that have been mauled to death by Chihuahuas (or labs, golden retrievers, and everything else).
I tend to agree with the idea that animals that are aggressive are from poor animal animals, but that isn’t absolute. And every pitbull is “just the sweetest dog and never attacked or harmed anything” until that first time that it does attack. And when that attack happens, its catastrophic to the victim. When we see dog attack after dog attack after dog attack, and the dog in the attacks is always a pitbull, why do we say its bad dog owners and not a volatile breed??? Yes, pit bulls, more often than not, are great companions, and they are well behaved, and generally pretty laid back. BUT, and there is always a but, when they lose their sh_t, its over for their “target”.
My only question for these pit bull enthusiasts is why take the risk? I love animals, and I would never harm or mistreat an animal, but I’m not crazy. There is no way in hell I’m going to adopt a pit bull from a shelter, with no way of knowing that dogs history, all because “they are just the sweetest animals”…
You’re an idiot and a moron. Could have been any breed of dog. And, yes, it has to do with how an animal, any animal, including how a human is raised. I guess people who rob and shoot kill people could be blamed on their breed. Your comment should have been directed to the family whose child was killed. Can’t fix stupid.
God nature created human races.
The opposite: Dog Breeds were created BY HUMANS for different jobs That’s why we have breeds. Pits were/are bred to mature to suddenly have the drive to kill their own family/kind, UNPROVOKED. That’s why dog fighters aren’t using other dogs. Other dogs aren’t game insane.
I’m sorry that you feel this way but it is absolutely in how you raise the dog. Pitbulls have a bad reputation because of humans (not tge dog) training and breeding them to fight. It’s uneducated ppl like yourself who keep this reputation and bad representation of them ongoing. It seems to me that whoever was in charge and responsible for taking care of the child in this situation was not doing a good job. How do you not notice a dog attacking a baby and long enough for the cops to be called and arrive to said attack and the attack to still be going on. I am in no way saying that it is ok for the dog to have attacked the child but i do believe that ppl give pitbulls a bad rep for no reason.
Proof that pits are different and the best at maturing to suddenly start mauling and killing is the fact that essentially all UK and NA dog fighters choose only pits.
idiot… it’s the parent’s / friend’s fault number 1. Number 2 any dog can do this
You clearly are the moron – no single breed is more dangerous than another. Eat a bag of rocks Dbag.
Condolences to the family of this precious innocent life lost.
F u my pit is a awsome dog . Big baby . Such a stereo type idiots like you fall into. Ive seen chiwuawas do major damage. Dachshunds bite the hell out of people Yorkies nasty little basterds so do some learning instead of running your mouth you pos.
Do some learning? Who are you, granny from The Beverly Hillbillies? I will take a bite from the tiny mouth of a Yorkie any day vs. the steel tight jaw of a pit bull. A Yorkie was not bred to kill like a pit bull.
To equate chi attacks to this dismembering would be like comparing the shots the vet gave the pit to the shots that killed this deadly GLADIATOR dog, that stopped his mauling career.
pitbull momma and proud! Sorry you’re such a stereotypical asshat!
I had a dog who bit someone. And NO not a pitbull. But I asked animal control what breed is the most common deemed dangerous for biting and told me small breeds. Chihuahuas were #1. He never even mentioned pitbulls. Unfortunately they have a bad rap due to them being used for fighting. It is sad that you just assume it was a pitbull. It is sad you wood harm any documents the manner you suggested. It is sad a child lost his life and a family lost their pet. Have some compassion.
Dam auto correct. Lol
Please keep posting.
You are proof that BULLY people are insane.
You came to a fatal child mauling article and essentially wrote that you don’t care that a baby and dog died. You’re fine, don’t change a thing.
Your priority is your ability to own and monger the dog fighter’s dog. Psychopaths attracted to psychopath dogs..
For the record, it was a pitbull.
How dare you say that! They are the most loving dogs, unless trained otherwised, just like any other dogs.
Everybody always wants to blame the dog . I don’t care if it was a pitbull or not no baby should be left alone with a dog .Any dog will bite wheather its a pitbull or not if it has teeth it can bite . Stop giving pits a bad name it is all in how they are raised. My son has two pits and they are the most loving dogs you could find , i have a lab and my sons pits are as loving as my lab.
Your ignorance to the understanding of dogs and behavioral tendencies is quite ridiculous.
Pit bulls don’t stop once they start.. that’s with every instance I’ve seen and heard of. If this person didn’t have a gun she or he wouldn’t have been able to stop it. I’ve had several pits over the past ten years, two of which used to fight from time to time, and it is no joke. Doesn’t matter if they are neutered or not. It absolutely does not always matter “how they’re raised”. I put one down after I raised it and it bit me at 5 years old. Got rid of my last one about a year ago after it snapped at my daughter.. he was a great dog to me and very sweet, but he wasn’t to be trusted around my daughter. I raised him too! Two of the three I had when my daughter was born were very loving and sweet to her but I never let them around when I wasn’t in full control because you just never know! I now own a mastiff. Not saying all pits are bad, but I don’t want one in my house now that I have kids, and I was a huge advocate for the breed. The truth is all dogs can snap and precautions should be used around children, but pits have a greater ability and likelihood to do damage.. most dogs just bite as a warning but most pits will bite to kill.
If it was a pitbull, they would have said it,I really believe it was another breed.rip to that baby,so sorry that happened.
Not all pit bulls attack. We use to breed them and the ones we had slept with my kids and never bit them. When my girls were about one year old otwo they would sit on them and the dogs were fine with it. Bouncing on them also. So don’t put pit bulls down. It’s all on how you raise them. Just like kids.
Umm, sounds like YOU are the moron here. It is irrelevant what breed the dog was! It could’ve happened with ANY breed of dog! And NO, I do not own a Pitbull. VERY sad! My thoughts are with the family!
Pitts were original breed as the “nanny” dog. Over years of inbreeding and abuse the breed grew to be aggressive. I do with agree with you parents need to keep all dogs away from infants, dogs can be very obsessive especially with infants. The dog becomes the “mom” kind of syndrome.
Very sad for the family.
Idiot
WHO SAID IT WAS A PIT?
How the hell did that happen? Where was the family friend, and what was (he or she) doing to allow the dog to get that close to a eight month old infant? So many unanswered questions!MY PRAYERS AND CONDOLENCE TO THE FAMILY.
Dear God
Agreed! Just because someone may not like a particular breed of dog. It amazes me how the majority of people are attacking the person making the comment instead of feeling the loss of an innocent baby.
He’s the one that instructed Noah to put pitbulls on the Ark. Isn’t this HIS fault?
I’m sure the authorities have answered these questions. They didn’t just wrap up the scene and clock out. Surely you don’t think that is how it works. This is a brief news report, from a very poorly edited local news rag. It is not an official police report, so you can’t expect to have all of your questions answered here.
Condolences to all that were involved. I cannot believe it was intentional, and I am sure the person responsible feels incredibly distraught. And the family must be absolutely devastated. Such a sad and unfortunate series of events.
Unexcusable and totally irresponsible.
Im sorry but the second my dog bit or attacked any child whether it was my own child or someone elses I would do everything in my power to get the dog off the instant it happend and if I couldnt I would kill it myself! Why the hell wasnt this dog stopped prior to police arrival? Your right alot of questions! Prayers with the babies family!
I agree with you I would do anything to stop it you would survive a bit I don’t understand
Good game insane pits like this have killed adults with adults present. This child probably was dead within seconds but game insane pits enjoy mauling so they don’t stop. To get declared dead at the scene, the precious baby had very severe injuries.
Poor gulliBULL pit people, poor first responders.
A horriBULL Pit Bull Awareness Day.
Stop breeding GLADIATOR dogs.
CAN’T BLAME THE DOG. BLAME THE UNFIT PEOPLE WITH A BABY AROUND A DOG NO MATTER WHAT BREAD IT IS… ITS STILL A ANIMAL
Even if it was wheat bread?
*** an animal
If I saw a dog attacking my child my first thought would be to get that dog off whether with a bat, a knife, or my bare hands not to call the police right away!!
that dog would have had to rip my arms off I would have killed my bare hands if I could God help that family unbelievable heartbreak
OMG! I can’t imagine the horror and pain this family must be going through.
My heart goes out to them, as well as the first responders. Such a terrible thing.
Good post.
Time to ban dogs like they do guns.
Stfu,you are useless and belong on a wood chipper
I couldn’t imagine losing a loved one, much less in this fashion.
Oh and Nice comment from the vag hiding behind “anonymous”. You obviously lack the intelligence of most individuals that access the web. Congratulations on exceeding your peers.
Dave Douche, you never start a proper sentence with the word “oh”. Out of the thirty children killed last year by a dog attacks, twenty two were killed by a pit bull. I believe your peers most likely think you are the “vag.”
Okay there, dog whisperer. All of your comments have completely lacked anything that could resemble an intelligent thought, and you choose to critique sentence structure and ad hominem attacks instead of adding anything meaningful to any conversation. YOU are what is wrong with this country.
BOOM!
Im confused with story. So why is it that the child was with the dog but mostly they call 911 and wait for them to arrive instead of pulling the kid or dog away? Heck you could have even kicked the dog off but instead the dog gets shot in the house with the baby in its mouth?
You’re ignorant and clueless on the power pitbulls have.
You are ignorant. You aren’t going to “kick” a pit bull off anything once it has started its attack.
You’re picturing normal dogs. Game insane pits will not let go, will not stop. Kicking won’t stop them. Read about pit attack on Jaxon Ronsonet. Adult pit owner couldn’t free Jaxon for 15 minutes. A dog tooth was imbedded in child’s leg bone. Leg amputated
OMG I’m at a loss for words. I have 2 Pitts plus 2 other small dogs. First I would never leave a baby with any of them? Where was the Sitter?
I’m thinking there’s more to the story. If my dog was attacking a strangers baby I would sacrifice myself to get that dog off the baby.. and the dog was still mauling the baby when the cops got there?
Negligent Adults.. take them away from society forever.
Dear Bob. Thanks for posting. More proof that you don’t have a clue about what pits can do.Do you tell those who post snuggling pit/kid combo photos to keep them apart?
Dear Bob. Thanks for posting. More proof that you don’t have a clue about what pits can do.
Do you tell those who post snuggling pit/kid combo photos to keep them apart?
People making a lot of ignorant comments without any information. This is a terribly sad situation for everyone involved, no matter how you look at it. I hope they can all recover from this tragedy. Prayers and condolences for the family and the friend.
Notice how they don’t say what the breed was. They probably didn’t because it wasn’t a pitbull and all the idiots are automatically gonna assume pitbull. It was probably a nasty little chawawa or Yorkie or any other dog that’s capable of biting someone. Idiots have so much to learn. I have pits and I have dachshunds and my dachshunds are way meaner than my pit hell he’s scared of them himself idiots idiots idiots all I can say it’s all how there raised people
There is no argument in nature vs. nature. Nature always wins.
Haha it WAS a pit. FACT.
It was a pit. Was on the news as being a pit.
Was a pit.
LMFAO YEA it was a chiuahua that killed a Kid!! Hahahaha you idiot like that’s even possible, and it WAS a PITBULL..FACT…LOL a chiuahua hahaha what an idiot please don’t breed
You’re a Moran I have 5 pitbullls 4 kids never one problem guessing someone has to get the blame,blame the pitbulll don’t blame the person in charge of the child guess if the caretaker leaves a cigarette burning and the house burns up it’s the houses fault you must own a chiwawa I feel sorry for ya…
What’s a Moran?
what’s a chiwawa and a moran?
If it’s not pitbulls, then why don’t you hear about other dog’s killing people? No matter how you raise them, they’re dangerous dog’s.
Owners of the dog are guilty and they deserve life in prison. Who just sits there watching a child get chewed up by a savage animal? What were they doing, recording the incident to stream it on Facebook Live or Instagram? Shouldn’t the first instincts be to get the dog off of the child, keep it away and then calling the EMT’s? Apparently, you just can’t fix stupid and there’s far too much stupidity in this country for situations like that to ever end.
OK, so meanwhile in Waldorf 4 people are shot, allegedly by a human with reasoning skills. A male and a toddler dead, 2 females flown to shock trauma. An animal doesn’t have reasoning skills and an infant makes sudden moves and strange noises. How is an animal to know what’s going on. A human being with the ability to shoot a gun kills 2. A dog kills one. Let’s take a few minutes to determine who is more at fault with unnecessary deaths of human beings. SMH. Let’s hope family members and friends can get prayers of comfort and strength during these trying times. And especially the first responders who had to deal with these tragedies. The men and women who arrive first on a crime/death scene need all the support we can give them. God bless them every one.
Pitbulls are banned in other parts of the world,I hope US does it too and soon before too many kids die.
Start holding your breath now until it happens. No really, go ahead. We’ll wait.
Powerless people feel powerful with these dogs.
Common sense should tell you to keep children away from potentially dangerous animals that have claws and sharp teeth.
If either of my dogs attacked a human being adult or child There wouldn’t have to be the cops called as I would put them down on the spot. For a dog to attack a person is poor training and irresponsible ownership of the animal.
Sure you would tough guy. We totally believe you. Really.
Where was the baby sitter at while the dog was attacking the child
Probably oblivious to their surroundings while texting. (my stereotyping contribution)
Probably smoking meth, or crack. The attack did occur in Calvert County, go figure.
It’s shameful that people are on here blaming the parents and the sitter. No one has the details to form any kind of opinion, and I’m sure they are both blaming themselves enough. As a community we need to be coming together and offering support to them through this tragic time. I’m sure this is the most traumatic thing the friend has ever witnessed,and that the parents will ever experience. No one can say how they would react, because they weren’t there. Prayers to this family and the friend that they have the strength to deal with this tragedy.
Okay, as someone who was on the scene. The babysitter did everything she could to get the dog off the baby. The dog was attacking both of them. And EMT’s transported the babysitter to the hospital as well. So please don’t assume before you know all of the facts. And yes the dog was a pit bull.
Who let Michael Vick comment? This is aweful serious prayers to the family !
Only an complete idiot would allow a pitbull around a baby. The statistics don’t lie.
You are a disgrace SMNEWSNET!!! To allow comments such as the majority of ones under this very tragic story is cheap and cold. The ignorant people posting the comments obviously have no compassion for the family of this child.
I challenge you SMNEWSNET to pull this comment section down out of respect for the family and friends of this precious baby.
So you’re AGAINST freedom of speech huh? Only when it hurts your feelings though, right?
This is a very sad , horrifying and tragic incident. Unfortunately people look in the wrong direction in trying to understand this issue. In the same way 911 did not dispatch an animal advocate or transport the child to a veterinarian, Cesar Melan has no expertise on how dangerous Pit Bulls actually are. It would be similar to asking a tobacco farmer to comment on cancer treatment. This is why home builders are not dispatched to house fires and General Motors is not dispatched to car accidents.
When people say it is all how you raise a dog, not only are they lacking in any real understanding of the threat but they are further demonizing the parents whom may have been wonderful dog owners. People that say it is all how your raise the dog, are putting the dog before the humans.
You can know this, since the year 2000 to 2017 defective Takata airbags were installed in 42 million USA cars, killing 13 people and injuring 180 people to different degrees. In that same time frame counting this infant Pit Bulls have killed 303 USA citizens and not including the innumerable standard ER visits, Pit Bulls send 2.5 USA citizens every day to Trauma Level 1 intake. A condition where without Truama care , they would also be dead.
You can google US fatal Pit Bull attacks and get the names and locations of citizens killed by Pit Bulls. I believe this is the 3rd Marylander since 2013 and I believe this makes 5 since the year 2000. Two of whom are from Calvert County. Dogs are bred, this is a breed problem exacerbated by people thinking that Cesar Melan knows more about the issue of Pit Bulls than the trauma doctors at Johns Hopkins.
FYI – the “more” to this story that is left out is that the person who was watching the baby is hospitalized with dog-bites. Should have NEVER happened, still negligent but the assumption that the person did nothing and waited for police is completely incorrect ! Hopefully a more detailed article will come out – seems necessary in order to quiet some of the incorrect assumptions. Again- the fact that this happened at all is still inexcusable, and such a tragedy. But I think it’s important to point out that the care taker was seriously injured as well, and did not stand idly by.
All of you on here saying the dog should have been stopped before police arrived must have never seen a pit bull fight! Don’t judge if you don’t know what you’re talking about. You cannot stop them without a gun 99% of the time.
These are the same people that think cops should “just shoot a ‘criminal’ in the leg” to stop them. LMFAO. Like shooting the leg of a moving target is easy… Anyway, the internet and social media has made it waaaaay too easy for uneducated people to wag their finger at everyone else. If this wasn’t so sad I would laugh at the comments people have made, essentially saying “if it was me I would have stopped the dog”. No. You. Wouldn’t. Have. There is no person on the planet that is going to use their bare hands to stop a pit bull when that fuse gets lit. There are plenty of bad dog owners, for sure, but to completely disregard the concept that maybe, just maybe, this keeps happening with only pit bulls because there is something breed specific about pit bulls? If 300 kids were killed by house cats in the last 25 years, it would be pretty hard for me to argue that its the cat owners that created these killer house cats. Is it the fault of the pit bulls that they are what they are? No. Its not their fault, they are the result of decades of breeding the nastiest of the nasty. That was the name of the game for dog fighters. When you get a pit bull that is so strong, so aggressive, so fast, etc and it just cant be defeated, you breed that dog and create even meaner and nastier off spring. And so on and so forth. You cant just undo decades of breeding for a purpose no matter how badly you want to wish it away. They are more dangerous than any other dog breed, if for no reason other than the damage they inflict when they are triggered is catastrophic.
the poor baby was left in harms way. This needs a thorough investigation.
by the way, canine species have “Wolf” genes.
Ahh, the comments.ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ
That poor kid depended on his parents to keep him safe. I’m glad my parents were smarter than his. A pitt bull has no business being around a baby.
No, Pitbull’s shouldn’t be any ware around an infant. I would also say a Chihuahua shouldn’t be any ware around an infant unsupervised. Unfortunately, the big difference is, the Chihuahua probably wouldn’t have killed the baby; it just would have hurt it a little. A Pitbull is nothing but muscle and teeth. My brother has one and it is a sweet dog but even just playing he can cause a lot of damage unintentionally. Just above someone said they had 4 kids and 5 Pitbull’s and nothing bad happened. Well, to me, that is like saying my 2 brothers, my sister, and myself grew up in a house with 8 guns lying around and nothing bad happened. This may be true in my case with the guns and in their case with the dogs but letting dogs around an infant unsupervised is just like leaving guns around the house not secured with young children in the house. Most times nothing will happen but one time out of 1000 it ends badly so why take the chance. This goes double for a dog that is so strong it could kill an infant with one shake of the head. People are judged the same too. If a bodybuilder punched you they would get more time in jail then if an 80lb weakling punched you. They both just hit you once but the bodybuilder did more damage.
I knew that someone on here would feel the need to bring up a breed without having any proof of what type of dog this was. We don’t know that it was a Pit Bull. I will say, though, I own 2 Pit Bulls. They are sweet dogs, but they are very strong dogs. This is why I would NEVER leave a child with my dogs unattended, not even for a second, and especially not a baby. But, I also would not leave a child unattended with ANY dog for that matter. Dogs are pack animals and they need to know their place in their pack. With a baby, its smaller than them and defenseless. They don’t understand that the baby is actually their superior, that is why their superior needs to be present at all time when the dog is near the baby. Common sense, not rocket science.
Always comments without the whole story. The sitter was injured I believe trying to save the baby. Plus who knows he/she could have been holding the baby when the dog attacked. People need to stop making stupid assumptions. You absolutely never know what is going to set off any dog or any other animal for that matter. But comparing a domesticated animal to a wild bear. Really?
ANONYMOUS!STOP YOU ARE ON HERE EVERYDAY!YOU KNOW ALL THE JUNKIES,YOU KNOW EVERYBODY THAT GET LOCK UP,NOW YOU KNOW THAT IT WAS A PIT BULL BECAUSE IT LIVES DOWN THE STREET!GET A DAM JOB AS A NEW PAPER REPORTER!YOU ARE A POS!GET A LIFE!
Just for your own information, Anonymous is the name given to anyone that posts without adding anything in the “Name” field. You are actually scolding dozens of people. I guess you thought the 1 Anonymous account was some schizophrenic person or someone with multiple personalities since they reply to themselves and even insult themselves lol.
We need a straight jacket over here STAT!
Let’s face it, most pitfalls (I said most, not all) are obtained as some sort of status symbol. Go through any ghetto of American and for some reason they are the dog of choice. Big Dookie, can you explain why?
A pitfall is a pitbull mixed with what now?