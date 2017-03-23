UPDATE: Names Released in Domestic-Related Quadruple Shooting in Waldorf

UPDATE 3/23/2017 @ 10:25 a.m.: Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have released additional information relating to the domestic-related quadruple shooting that occurred on March 23, 2017.

At 8:07 p.m., officers responded to 3305 Westdale Court in Waldorf for multiple calls for the sound of gunshots and a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a woman, 36, outside with multiple gunshot wounds. They received information that the shooter – the woman’s husband – was inside along with their two children. Officers made a quick, tactical entry and immediately found the suspect, c 37, of that address, deceased on the living room floor; a gun was beside him and he had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers continued searching the house and located the couple’s daughter, Laila Goodwin, 4, in an upstairs bedroom; she was deceased. Another daughter, Lashelle Goodwin, 17, was located in the upstairs bathroom suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was flown to a hospital where she later died. Their mother was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

The initial investigation revealed Goodwin shot his wife and daughters and then turned the gun on himself. Investigators are working to establish a motive, but at this time it is unclear what prompted the shootings. Det. J. Elliott is investigating.

UPDATE 3/24/2017 @ 8:55 a.m.: The juvenile female who was shot during a domestic-related quadruple shooting on Westdale Court on March 23 was pronounced deceased late last night; she was 17-years-old. Her name, as well as the other victim and suspect’s name will be released when all next of kin have been notified.

