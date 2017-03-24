Five Injured in Motor Vehicle Accident in Newburg

March 24, 2017

On March 24, 2017, at approximately 4:15 a.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit responded to the 11400 block of Edge Hill Road in Newburg for the report of a single-vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle, which had gone down an embankment and overturned. The vehicle had five occupants, two females and three males.

Four of the occupants were flown out to area hospitals, and one occupant was transported by ground to a nearby hospital.

All five occupants are expected to survive. Initial investigation reveals that the driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer. It does not appear that alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Pfc. C. Collins is investigating.



 


2 Responses to Five Injured in Motor Vehicle Accident in Newburg

  1. Anonymous on March 24, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Actually looks like that Chevy held up pretty good. At least until the roof was cut off.

    Reply
  2. Orangelady on March 24, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Praying for them…

    Reply

