Blue Crabs Announce 2017 Promotional Schedule

2017 Schedule Highlighted by 10 Year Giveaway Series

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs unveiled the 2017 promotional schedule on Friday, highlighted by seven fireworks extravaganzas, a 10th anniversary giveaway series, and appearances that the whole family will enjoy.

The Blue Crabs will open their season on April 20 vs. Long Island with their 10th Anniversary Opening Night presented by Wawa. The Red, White, and Blue Crabs Celebration presented by Wawa returns for its 10th anniversary in Southern Maryland as we celebrate Americas 241st birthday with a spectacular fireworks extravaganza.

The Blue Crabs and University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center team up once again to host “Paint the Park Pink” as we honor those who have fought breast cancer and support those who continue the fight on Saturday, June 17. On Friday, July 7 the team will honor Nolan Scully who lost his life to a form of pediatric cancer as part of Children’s Pediatric Cancer Awareness Night.

The team continues its strong support of our armed forces with Military Appreciation Night presented by BAE Systems on Friday, May 12 and Veterans Appreciation Night on Saturday, August 12.

The Blue Crabs are set to host a number of exciting theme nights through the year as well. Golf Night comes to the ballpark on Tuesday, May 2 presented by Swan Point Yacht & Country Club. DC Sports fans will enjoy Washington Sports Night on Friday, August 18 as Washington Nationals Mascot Screech and Washington Wizards Mascot G-Wiz make an appearance as part of Heart Health and Awareness night.

Saturday, July 29 is packed with fun as Star Wars night returns for the 2017 season with an appearance by Jedi Saber Combat and post-game fireworks presented by PNC Bank. The Washington Redskins cheerleaders will join the fun on July 29 as well.

May 12th will start the 10th anniversary giveaway series celebrating the Blue Crabs ten seasons in Southern Maryland. On five select nights throughout the season, the first 1,000 fans with receive a lapel pin highlighting the team’s first opening day on 2008 (May 12), the first division championship in 2009 (June 17), the 2013 All Star Game (July 29), the 2015 division championship (August 18), and the teams 10th anniversary season (September 16). The May 12 giveaway will also feature a special 10th anniversary pennant for the first 1,000 fans.

Returning for the 2017 season is the Chick-fil-A Backfin Buddies Kids Club offering tickets to every Friday game. The Cancer & Blood Disorder Treatment Center Silver Sluggers will also return for another season; guests 55+ can become members and receive tickets to all Tuesday home games. Sunday home games provide a pre-game autograph session with the players and an opportunity for kids to run the bases post-game.

Foster’s Grille Wings and Beer nights are back on the schedule with select Thursday’s providing fans an opportunity to purchase an all-you-can-eat and drink packages for two hours in the Legends Club. Joining the daily promotions line up are Wednesday’s Pub Grub Night, featuring $3 Coors Light cans, $5 drafts, and $5 Pub Grub specials in the Legends Club. Also, new to the line-up is “Twos-day”, featuring $2 pretzels, $2 popcorn, and $2 peanuts every Tuesday home game.

Every weekend home game will feature chances to win $1,000 with the “Grand Slam Giveaway” presented by Re/Max Kathy and Son. A lucky fan could win this jackpot if the Blue Crabs hit a grand slam. Win or lose, Blue Crabs fans will be winners every Friday night courtesy of Dick’s Sporting Goods who will be gifting each fan a coupon after every Friday game.

Kids win at Regency Furniture Stadium as Weis Markets is the proud presenter of Kids Get in Free! By wearing your youth sports jersey, fans 12 and younger can enter for free when buying tickets in the eTrepid Box Office. Does your child have a “A” on their report card? They will receive a free ticket to any Monday home game with the presentation of their report card. Plus, families can kick back and relax after every Friday home game with “Movie Feature Friday’s” as a movie will be shown on the video board. Genres of each movie will be unveiled soon.

“We are so excited to get the 10th anniversary season going,” said General Manager Courtney Knichel. “Our front office has put many hours into crafting this schedule and we can’t wait to show fans what we have planned!”

Fans can see the full slate of promotions, including daily promotions, appearances, the full fireworks schedule, and giveaway dates along with purchase tickets online anytime at http://www.somdbluecrabs.com/promos.

The team opens up the 2017 season on April 20 in Waldorf versus the Long Island Ducks. The team kicks off its 10th Anniversary season with Crustacean Celebration presented by Elite Beatz on April 8th. To save your seat at the ballpark for the upcoming season and other team news, visit www.somdbluecrabs.com or call 301-638-9788.

