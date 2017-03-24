Crack Dealer and his Driver Arrested in Lexington Park

In November of 2015, Thomas Austin Goldring III, aka “Junk,” age 37, of Lexington Park, was indicted by a grand jury for distribution of crack cocaine. Goldring failed to appear in the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County reference these charges in February 2017, resulting in two active warrants for his arrest.

On March 22, 2017, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division observed Goldring as a passenger in a vehicle stopped in the 21000 block of Castaway Circle in Lexington Park. Detectives approached the vehicle and identified themselves as police with badges clearly visible. Goldring immediately instructed the vehicle’s operator, later identified as Stanley Albert Gange, age 67, of Upper Marlboro, to flee the area in an attempt to elude detectives. The vehicle began accelerating towards a detective, who had to take immediate action to avoid being struck. To stop the vehicle, deputies had to break into the front side of the driver’s side window.

Gange and Goldring were placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. Through their investigation, detectives also discovered Goldring attempted to hide approximately 20.9 grams (street value of $2,091) of suspected crack cocaine on the rear passenger side floorboard and beneath the rear passenger seat of the marked police cruiser. The in-car camera in the police cruiser captured Goldring moving around in an attempt to hide the drugs.

Detectives also recovered over $2,000.00 in U.S. currency on Goldring during a search and a plastic bag containing approximately 6.2 grams (street value of $30) of suspected marijuana from inside the suspect’s vehicle.

Goldring was served the two warrants and charged with one count each of attempted First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and CDS possession; not marijuana (crack cocaine).

Gagne was charged with one count of Attempted First Degree Assault and Second Degree Assault.

Additional charges are pending a review with State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz.

