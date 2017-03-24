James Melvin Latham, Sr., “Snooks” 84, of Chaptico, MD, passed away on March 20, 2017 in Chaptico, MD. Born on August 30, 1932, he was the son of the late Maude Russell Latham and Leonard Latham. Snooks was the loving husband of Elizabeth Ann (Dolly) Latham whom he married on April 14, 1951, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Morganza, MD. Snooks is survived by his children: Patsy Latham Stillwell (Eddie) of Chaptico, MD, Jim Latham (Patty Kenney) of Chaptico, MD and Larry Latham (Debbie) of Hughesville, MD. Grandchildren: Rick, Joey, Sherri, Jimmy, Lisa, Frankie, Kristy, Ashley and 16 Great-Grandchildren. Siblings: Gene Latham of Chaptico, MD, Joyce Sandidge Jones of Hollywood, MD, Lorraine Okrie of Leonardtown, MD, Delores Latham of Chaptico, MD, and Margie Allen of Hollywood, MD. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Francis, Joseph, John and Irvin Latham.

Snooks was a lifelong St. Mary’s County resident. He was the owner/operator of Harrel Batteries for 45 years. Snooks served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956 stationed at Fort Bragg, NC and Fort Devens, MA.

Snooks was a member of the Tractor Club, St. Mary’s County and enjoyed coon hunting, antique cars, walking his farm and loved talking on the CB. Daddy loved people and loved to cut up and carry on.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 27, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church Chaptico, MD with Father Charles Gallagher officiating. Interment will follow in the Queen of Peace Cemetery, Helen, MD. Pallbearers will be: Jim Latham, Larry Latham, Eddie Stillwell, Rick Stillwell, Jimmy Latham and Gene Latham. Honorary Pallbearer: Frankie Latham.

Contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church Chaptico, MD.