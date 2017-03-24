M. Jeanette Olofson, 95, of California, MD (formerly of Olympia, WA) passed away March 18, 2017 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD.

She was born May 9, 1921 in Beattie, KS to the late Arthur A. Heleker and Cristine Patterson.

Jeanette was employed as a dedicated, efficient and highly organized administrative assistant at Washington State University from 1956 to her retirement in 1972. Her hobbies included golfing, playing bridge, gardening and singing. She was a beautiful soloist and sang in the United Methodist Church in Pullman, WA, and later in the Church of Christ choir in Mesa, AZ for many years. She also enjoyed taking cruises with her husband. She was an excellent cook and made many delicious meals. She was a past member of Simpson United Methodist Church in Pullman, WA, and of the Church of Christ in Mesa, AZ, and Apache Wells Golf and Country Club.

She is survived by her children: Carolyn Burger (Henry) of California, MD and Kay Jeanette Evans of Olympia, WA; five grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Wayne Kenneth Patterson and her siblings.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 1:00 p.m., at Patuxent Presbyterian Church 23421Kingston Creek Road, California, MD 20619.

Memorial contributions may be made to Patuxent Presbyterian Church Choir, 23421 Kingston Creek Road, California, MD 20619.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.