UPDATE: Loveville Man Killed in Early Morning Accident

UPDATE 3/25/2017 @11:45 a.m.: On March 25, 2017, at approximately 2:18 am, patrol units from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Loveville Road in the area of Lenny Penny Lane in Loveville.

Deputies located a 1999 Ford F-350 pickup truck in the roadway. The operator, Franklin Irvin Bowles, 27 of Loveville, was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel.

The St. Mary’s County Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation. The initial investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling northbound on Loveville Road when for unknown reasons the vehicle crossed the centerline and left the roadway. Upon leaving the roadway, the vehicle struck a tree and fence.

At this time, speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision is asked to call Corporal Brandon Foor at 301-475-4200, ext. * 2265.

