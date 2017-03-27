St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Suspicious Item in Neighborhood

On March 24, 2017, at approximately 5:10 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Garrett Trailer Park on Great Mills Road for what was believed to be an unexploded ordinance.

The investigation revealed a subject was oystering near the Patuxent River Naval Air Station when they dredged the ordinance out of the river and then transported it to a friend’s residence located in the Garrett Trailer Park. The ordinance displayed visible markings which read “Contact Military or Police” and “Contains Hazardous Materials.”

For precautionary measures, residents were evacuated out of the neighborhood and at a nearby business while deputies made contact with the proper authorities at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station. The authorities identified the item as an underwater marker/buoy and advised the item posed no threat. Deputies maintained the scene until personnel responded and reclaimed the buoy.

Residents returned to their homes and emergency services personnel cleared the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office thanks the residents of the Garrett Trailer Park for their patience and cooperation.

