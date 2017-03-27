Police in Calvert Arrest Culpeper Virginia Man on Burglary Charges

On March 21st, 2017 at approximately 12:20 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old Bayside Road, Chesapeake Beach, Maryland for a report of a burglary in progress.

The homeowner advised he came home to find an intruder was inside his bedroom. The homeowner chased the suspect from the residence. The suspect was described as a mid-twenties white male, wearing blue jeans, and a grey hooded shirt. He was seen running North on Old Bayside Road carrying a green backpack, and a Smith and Wesson .357 magnum revolver, which was stolen from the residence. He was last observed entering a silver small four door car.

A short time later a subject matching the description was observed a short distance away in the area of the Fastop in Chesapeake Beach. When deputies arrived the suspect quickly entered the laundromat next to the Fastop and attempted to hide behind a dryer. Deputies were able to apprehend him without further incident. He was identified as Brandon Wayne Johnson, 25, of Culpeper, Virginia.

Johnson was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Burglary 1st Degree, 3rd Degree Burglary, 4th Degree Burglary (dwelling), 4th Degree Burglary (theft), Malicious Destruction of Property, and Theft over $1,000 but less than $10,000.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

