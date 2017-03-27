Port Tobacco Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Indian Head

On Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at approximately 10:55 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5300 block of Smith Drive in Indian Head for the report of a suspicious vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located a running vehicle stopped in the middle of the road. Upon contact, officers immediately realized the driver was under the influence of drugs and or alcohol. Officers also found 7 grams of suspected powder cocaine, a scale, and small plastic baggies in the car.

The driver, Paul Harley, 35, of Port Tobacco, resisted arrest but was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence and possession of narcotics.

Officer V. Pancotti is investigating.

