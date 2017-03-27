Police in Charles County Investigating Armed Robbery of Cab Driver

On Thursday, March 23, 2017, at approximately 4:15 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3500 block of Promenade Place in Waldorf after a cab driver called to report he had been robbed.

Investigation showed the driver went to the address to pick up a fare. When he arrived, a lone male suspect entered the car, displayed a handgun and demanded money and the victim’s cell phone. The victim complied and the suspect fled.

The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his early twenties, with a medium build, wearing blue jeans and a dark colored skull cap.

Pfc. C. Curtis is investigating.

