Rochester New York Man Arrested in Calvert County on Drug Charges

On March 17, 2017, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Deputy R. Spalding of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle he observed speeding over the posted limit at southbound MD Rt. 4/MF Bowen Road.

He made contact with the occupants and discovered the rear passenger, Alexander Walker, 48, of Rochester, New York, was in possession of marijuana over 10 grams. The front passenger, Michael Walker, 54, of Baltimore had a blunt containing a small amount of marijuana.

The driver was issued a warning for the speeding offense; M. Walker received a Civil Citation for the Marijuana under 10 grams; A. Walker was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and issued arrest documents for Possession of Marijuana over 10 grams.

