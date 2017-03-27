UPDATE: POLICE ALERT: Charles County – Barricade Situation in Nanjemoy has Ended

Update: The barricade that took place this morning on Port Tobacco Road in Nanjemoy has ended. The man has surrendered to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team and will be taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Road closure on Rt 6. between Baptist Church Rd and Poseytown Rd is now open.

All residence in the area of these intersections it is now safe to leave your home.

UPDATE: The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is currently working a barricade in the 4300 block of Port Tobacco Road in Nanjemoy.

A preliminary report indicates a man is inside his house, armed with a gun and threatening to harm himself. CCSO officers are on the scene and have established a perimeter. Port Tobacco Road is closed between Poseytown Road and Baptist Church Road.

Anyone in the area of Port Tobacco Road from Beaver Dam Road to Poseytown Road should leave the area or stay inside. Those who need to leave the area should call 301-932-2222 and an officer will escort you out.

3/27/2017: Route 6 is closed between Poseytown Road and Baptist Church Road, in Nanjemoy in both directions.

Police are telling ny residents in the area of these intersections please shelter in place until further advised.