Two Dogs Perish in Friday Evening Camper Fire in Drayden

March 27, 2017

On Friday, March 24, 2017, firefighters from Second District Volunteer Fire Department, and neighboring departments were alerted to report of a travel trailer fire on Dennis Point Way, in Drayden.

Crews arrived on scene to discover a 33 foot camper at Dennis Point Marina with heavy fire showing.

The fire was determined to be accidental as a result of a faulty extension cord located on the back side of the RV.

No injuries were reported. The two occupants were able to escape; however two dogs perished as a result of the fire.

The fire destroyed the RV, it’s contents, and a vehicle located next to the RV.

Damage to the structure, contents, and vehicle was estimated at $120,000






 

