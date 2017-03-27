Two Dogs Perish in Friday Evening Camper Fire in Drayden

On Friday, March 24, 2017, firefighters from Second District Volunteer Fire Department, and neighboring departments were alerted to report of a travel trailer fire on Dennis Point Way, in Drayden.

Crews arrived on scene to discover a 33 foot camper at Dennis Point Marina with heavy fire showing.

The fire was determined to be accidental as a result of a faulty extension cord located on the back side of the RV.

No injuries were reported. The two occupants were able to escape; however two dogs perished as a result of the fire.

The fire destroyed the RV, it’s contents, and a vehicle located next to the RV.

Damage to the structure, contents, and vehicle was estimated at $120,000









