Great Mills Man Arrested for Possession of Cocaine

On Monday, March, 13, 2017, Corporal. J. Stone of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Chancellors Run Apartments in Great Mills for a reported Domestic Assault.

Upon arriving, Cpl. Stone observed a vehicle leaving the scene at which time he attempted to stop the vehicle to ensure the occupants were not related to the domestic assault report. However, the vehicle refused to stop attempting to elude Cpl. Stone. The vehicle subsequently stopped and Corporal Stone detained all occupants, making contact with the driver, Alehandro Jerry Brown, 44 of Great Mills. Corporal Stone observed Brown to have suspected white powder cocaine residue on the front of his black jacket and on the crotch of his jeans. Sitting in the suspect’s lap in plain view was a torn plastic baggie with suspected powder cocaine residue, as well.

Additionally, the investigation revealed the suspect did not possess a valid Maryland license and his license and privilege through the state of Georgia were suspended.

Brown was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where he was charged with possession of cocaine.

