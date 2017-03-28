Wanted Lexington Park Man Arrested for Violation of Protective Order

On Friday, March, 10, 2017, Deputy G. Muschette of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office observed Francis Xavier Hill, 21, of Lexington Park, in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Deputy Muschette confirmed Hill had three open arrest warrants for Violation of Protective order and Burglary 4th Degree. Deputy Muschette made contact with the suspect at an apartment on Great Mills Road and placed him under arrest for the warrants.
It was subsequently learned that the suspect was actively in violation of a protective order, which protected an occupant within the residence from contact with the suspect.
Hill was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where he was charged with Violation of Protective Order and served three outstanding warrants.
So he is nothing but a POS thief. Leave him in jail, no one will miss him.
“three open arrest warrants for Violation of Protective order and Burglary 4th Degree”…sounds like she doesn’t want your nappy azz around Francis, shocker right?
He knew better. Lock his a$$ up.
Maybe if these judges stop letting criminals out of jail, we wouldn’t have half the issues we have. It’s obvious that this young man doesn’t give a hoot about anything or anyone. So why keep letting him out?