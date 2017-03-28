Wanted Lexington Park Man Arrested for Violation of Protective Order

On Friday, March, 10, 2017, Deputy G. Muschette of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office observed Francis Xavier Hill, 21, of Lexington Park, in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

Deputy Muschette confirmed Hill had three open arrest warrants for Violation of Protective order and Burglary 4th Degree. Deputy Muschette made contact with the suspect at an apartment on Great Mills Road and placed him under arrest for the warrants.

It was subsequently learned that the suspect was actively in violation of a protective order, which protected an occupant within the residence from contact with the suspect.

Hill was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where he was charged with Violation of Protective Order and served three outstanding warrants.

