Leonardtown Woman Arrested for Violation of Protective Order

March 28, 2017
Nicole Corine Underwood, 26 of Leonardtown

On Friday, March, 10, 2017, Corporal J. Stone of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 20000 block of Shadrick Street in Leonardtown, for a reported disturbance.

Cpl. Stone’s investigation revealed the suspect, Nicole Corine Underwood, 26 of Leonardtown, entered the victim’s home in violation of a final protective order issued by District Court Judge, Karen Chesser on January 24, 2017.

Underwood was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Violation of Protective Order.

