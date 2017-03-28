Waldorf Man Sentenced to Eight Years in Federal Prison for Committing Two Bank Robberies in Less Than a Week

March 28, 2017

U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Joshua Francisco Miranda, age 29, of Waldorf, on Monday, March 27, 2017, to eight years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for committing two bank robberies in March 2016. Judge Chuang also entered an order requiring Miranda to pay restitution of $7,800.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod J. Rosenstein; Special Agent in Charge Gordon B. Johnson of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; and Chief Hank Stawinski of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

According to his plea agreement, on March 23 and March 29, 2016, Miranda robbed banks in Accokeek and Fort Washington, Maryland, respectively. In each robbery Miranda entered the bank and gave the teller a note demanding $5,000. The notes also threatened that Miranda had a bomb which he would detonate if the teller did not comply with his demand. Surveillance footage and witness testimony showed that in each robbery Miranda had a wire coming out of one of his shirt sleeves. Miranda stole a total of $7,800 from the two banks. At the time of these robberies, Miranda was on parole and probation for three previous state robbery convictions.

United States Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein commended the FBI, and Prince George’s County Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Rosenstein thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas M. Sullivan, who prosecuted the case.

This entry was posted on March 28, 2017 at 4:39 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, More News, Prince George's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to Waldorf Man Sentenced to Eight Years in Federal Prison for Committing Two Bank Robberies in Less Than a Week

  1. Nick on March 28, 2017 at 7:29 am

    He’s on probation and parole for 3 previous robberies and only gets 8 years?

    Reply
  2. Anonymous F on March 28, 2017 at 8:42 am

    So he was on probation or parole for being a POS thief. He was caught again being a POS thief. What does the judge think he will do when he gets out in 8 years? He will be a POS thief. The only thing I can hope is he doesn’t kill anyone with his next robbery. 8 years is a joke for multiple theft offenses, states that care about their citizens would not let this guy out until he was eligible for social security.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.