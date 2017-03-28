Waldorf Man Sentenced to Eight Years in Federal Prison for Committing Two Bank Robberies in Less Than a Week

U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Joshua Francisco Miranda, age 29, of Waldorf, on Monday, March 27, 2017, to eight years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for committing two bank robberies in March 2016. Judge Chuang also entered an order requiring Miranda to pay restitution of $7,800.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod J. Rosenstein; Special Agent in Charge Gordon B. Johnson of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; and Chief Hank Stawinski of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

According to his plea agreement, on March 23 and March 29, 2016, Miranda robbed banks in Accokeek and Fort Washington, Maryland, respectively. In each robbery Miranda entered the bank and gave the teller a note demanding $5,000. The notes also threatened that Miranda had a bomb which he would detonate if the teller did not comply with his demand. Surveillance footage and witness testimony showed that in each robbery Miranda had a wire coming out of one of his shirt sleeves. Miranda stole a total of $7,800 from the two banks. At the time of these robberies, Miranda was on parole and probation for three previous state robbery convictions.

United States Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein commended the FBI, and Prince George’s County Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Rosenstein thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas M. Sullivan, who prosecuted the case.